UFC 244 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO Andrei Arlovski In Just 29 Seconds (Highlights)

By
Alex Mendez
-
Jairzinho Rozenstruik Def Andrei
Jairzinho Rozenstruik Def Andrei - Image via @UFC Twitter

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Blast Andrei Arlovski In Round One

The rising heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik put on an impressive performance in his third UFC bout tonight (Sat, Nov 1, 2019) at UFC 244 when he knockout Andrei Arlovski in just 29-second into round one from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From the opening of round one, Jairzinho moved forward with pressure landed some powerful shots before hurling a counter-left right on the chin of Andrei which dropped him on the floor and referee stopped the action immediately.

Rozenstruik (9-0) improves to 3-0 in the UFC after scoring consecutive knockouts of Allen Crowder and Junior Albini.

Check out below impressive KO:

Arlovski is 7-9 ( with 1 no-contest) in the UFC.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here