UFC 244 Results: Edmen Shahbazyan Destroys Brad Tavares In Round One (Highlights)

By
Alex Mendez
-
Edmen Shahbazyan Dismantle Brad Tavares
Edmen Shahbazyan Dismantle Brad Tavares - Image via @UFC Twitter

Edmen Shahbazyan KO Brad Tavares With Vicious Head Kick

 Edmen Shahbazyan a 21-year-old, showed everyone how much potential he has, when he dismantled middleweight Brad Tavares via first-round knockout (head kick) tonight (Sat., Nov. 2, 2019) at UFC 244 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From the opening round, this young talented prospect Shahbazyan looked calm and collective. Tavares hurled some excellent shots but Shahbazyan’s distance kept him saved. After finding his pace, Shahbazyan landed some heavy punches and kicks. Tavares back on the cage where Shahbazyan took advantage and landed a head kick that dropped Brad to the canvas.

Check out the action below:

