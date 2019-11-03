UFC 244 Results: Stephen Thompson Outstrikes Vicente Luque In An Entertaining Match (Highlights)

Stephen Thompson Was Better Rival Tonight And Scored A Dominant Decision Win Over Vicente Luque

UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event is taking place live now (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Welcome to the 170-pound match between Kempo and Jujutsu black belt Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, and amazingly tough Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque.

The third man is Keith Peterson. The Welterweight affair kicks off!

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. Low kick Luque. Low kick Thompson. Few quick punches on both sides. Big right hand by Luque, he is landing great shots, but Thompson keeps moving and counters him.

Low kick Vicente, Thompson hits him hard. Luque to the body. Three quick strikes. Big left hand Luque, Thompson eats another body shot. Luque delivers strong blows, but Thompson survives. Low kick. Luque keeps attacking with low kicks.

Body shot Vicente but he’s bleeding! Great trade, Thompson ducks under. Three strikes Thompson. Luque misses but blocks left high kick. 10-9 Luque.

Round 2

A few great strikes on both sides, big right by Thomspon, Luque fires back. Low kick. Jab. Superman punch Luque. High kick blocked.

Awesome left hand. Thompson delivered big sidekick, Luque goes down, but instantly gets back on his feet. Spinning heel kick “Wonderboy”. It seems Luque has a strong chin! Right hand Vicente. Both fighters are cut!

Left spinning kick to the body Thompson. Right hand. Big punch. Thompson is trying to punish him with a spinning kick but Luque keeps moving forward, eating shots.

Superb spinning heel kick again, Luque keeps throwing bombs. Stephen moves away well. 1-2 Thompson. 10-9 Thompson, round ends.

Round 3

Thompson lands a big punch again. Sidekick to the body, Luque goes down. Big left hand and Luque goes down, Thompson goes in for the kill. “Wonderboy” gave up after few ground shots, he lets Luque get up!

Right hook Thompson. More strikes. Superb counter by Thompson. A lot of shots on both sides, Thompson circles.

Thompson keeps going forward, Luque is heavily bleeding. 1-2 Luque, Thompson fires back. Big high kick by Thompson, and another spinning kick to the body. Wow, Luque ate so many blows in this round, but he doesn’t give up! Right high kick Thompson, Luque goes forward. 10-9 Thompson.

Final Result: 30-26 x 2, 29-27 Thompson, Stephen Thompson wins via unanimous decision

Here are the highlights:

Luque hunting here in round 1 and looks to have hurt Wonderboy!#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/3YHVu9yQWs — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Stephen Thompson improves the score to 15-4-1 MMA, 10-4-1 UFC, Vicente Luque drops to 17-7-1 MMA, 10-3 UFC.