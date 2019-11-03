UFC 244 Results: Derrick Lewis Split Decisions Blagoy Ivanov (Highlights)

Derrick Lewis Scores A Split Decision Win Over Blagoy Ivanov In A Great Fight

UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event is happening live now (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Welcome to the heavyweight match between the Bulgarian tricky counterpuncher, the former WSOF champion Blagoy “Baga” Ivanov and the man who crushed Francis Ngannou’s punch machine record, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis.

The third man is Todd Anderson. The match kicks off!

Round 1

Fighters touched gloves. Lewis missed with a body kick. Ivanov caught the left body kick and took Lewis down.

Side control Ivanov. He goes for the Americana, but Lewis got up. Big strike by Lewis, Ivanov fires back, Lewis survives and presses him against the cage!

Lewis takes Ivanov down now! “Baga” got up and lands a knee to the body. Elbow. Ivanov ducks under the right hand. Clinch. Two big head punches by Lewis. I think 10-9 Ivanov.

Round 2

Good left hand Ivanov. Clinch, both under-hooks in for Blagoy. Lewis separates. Low kick Blagoy, Lewis fires back. Strong punches by Lewis, Blagoy ate 5+ punches, but Ivanov survives, takes him down, ends up in the side control, goes for the Americana! Lewis explodes and gets up.

Big right hand by Lewis!!! Ivanov is cut, he’s bleeding. Clinch. Big knee Lewis. Superb throw Ivanov, he goes for a guillotine. The round ends, 10-9 Lewis I think.

Round 3

Good counter by Ivanov. Right body kick missed by Lewis. Headshot Lewis. Left hand Blagoy. Clinch. Short body punches Ivanov, both fighters look tired. Blagoy tries to trip him but Lewis defends. 1-2 Ivanov, Lewis throws an uppercut, missed!

Body punch Blagoy. Right knee Lewis, Blagoy takes him down. North-south, but Lewis got up, he lands big right hook! Ivanov pushes him against the fence, Lewis separates. Uppercut, few big punches, great uppercut lands! Even round, 10-10, unsure.

Final Result: 30-27 Lewis, 29-28 Ivanov, 29-28 Lewis, Derrick Lewis wins via split decision

Here are the highlights:

Blagoy Ivanov drops to 18-3, 1 NC MMA; 2-2 UFC, Derrick Lewis improves the score to 22-7, 1 NC MMA; 13-5 UFC.