Tony Ferguson Makes Championship Weight For Canceled UFC 249 Card

Tony Ferguson Makes Weight Even Though Fight Is Canceled

We all know that Tony Ferguson is a bit of a strong character inside of MMA. This was only furthered by the fact that he chose to make weight for a fight that is not even happening.

Ferguson was expecting to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 249, this weekend. After Khabib was forced out because he was stuck in Russia, it became a fight with Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. Ultimately the entire card would be scrapped though, as the global health crisis began making it nearly impossible for the UFC to hold an event.

This does not stop Tony Ferguson from trying to make weight anyway. He made it clear that he was still planning on finish his weight cut, even with no fight scheduled. According to a recently uploaded video, he did in fact make the 155lb championship weight on Friday, like he normally would have done.

On the day before his UFC 249 bout was scheduled to take place, El Cucuy makes championship weight 🏆 (via @TonyFergusonXT) pic.twitter.com/o9WSSsDfJi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 17, 2020

Anybody who is familiar with Tony, knows that he is a rather eccentric guy. That being said, it is still wild that he made the weight, even when he did not have to. Hopefully it was not a hard cut, given the affects that can have on the body, especially since he was doing it for no reason.

Tony Ferguson has already verbally agreed to face Justin Gaethje on the May 9th mega card. Hopefully he will not have trouble making weight again, on such a quick turnaround. That is, of course, provides that card does not also get canned.