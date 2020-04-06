Dana White Confirms Tony Ferguson Will Fight Justin Gaethje At UFC 249 (BREAKING)

Dana White Confirms Ferguson vs Gaethje For UFC 249 Main Event

Dana White has delivered on his promise of big news for UFC 249. He says Justin Gaethje will be stepping up to face Tony Ferguson in the main event.

White has been maintaining that UFC 249 will still take place on April 18th. Even when lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of his main event bout with Tony Ferguson, he continued saying the card would take place. Then fans were left waiting after a big announcement was promised for today.

Now that announcement finally came, with a Twitter post from Dana White. According to the post, Justin Gaethje has agreed to step up on short notice to face Tony Ferguson. This will be the new main event for UFC 249, and it will be an interim title fight.

“The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃 @TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! “

The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! pic.twitter.com/aH44zg5K30 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

This will be the first UFC title shot for Gaethje, who is on a three fight winning streak. As for Ferguson, a win here would earn him his second interim championship. Although it is worth noting that he was stripped last time, after a freak injury took him out of a previous fight with Khabib.

Despite what Dana White says, one should apply a haven’t degree of skepticism that UFC 249 will happen on April 18th. Until an actual venue is revealed, it seems hard to believe the event will continue. On the other hand, Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje will be an amazing fight, if it does happen.