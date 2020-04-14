Tony Ferguson Asks Justin Gaethje If He’s Making Weight For Friday

Ferguson Still Planning On Making Weight

Tony Ferguson still plans on making weight this Friday. And he is making sure Justin Gaethje is doing the same.

Ferguson was set to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 249 on Saturday. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Nurmagomedov was ruled out after getting stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban late last month.

The UFC rallied and made a short-notice interim lightweight title fight between Ferguson and Gaethje to headline the event. However, it wasn’t to be as UFC president Dana White was told to ultimately stand down and postpone all events.

However, Ferguson is still making weight.

“Still🙏Workin’” Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs 🧢⚾️ It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ #ufc249 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Keep Grindin’ Crew 💪🕶

Given his eccentric personality, many believe Ferguson when he says he still plans on making 155. So why is he doing it? Probably just to make a statement that he is the true champion in the division.

He went on to ask Gaethje if he was doing the same to which “The Highlight” responded on Tuesday.

“@Justin_Gaethje You Gonna Make Weight Friday? @ufc #ufc249” “U had quite the head start there buddy. I took it on 20 days ffs. I will not be making weight lol.”

Hopefully, we get to see these two collide in the future at some point — but only after Ferguson faces Nurmagomedov.