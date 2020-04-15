UFC Announces MEGA Card with 3 Title Fights for May 9th

UFC President Dana White was nearly certain that UFC 249 would carry on. In fact, he did everything in his power from rearranging athletes and venues to make it happen. Ultimately, higher-ups at ESPN and Disney suggested Dana stand down on those wishes, and he obliged. But, prior to that announcement, he stated that UFC 249 would be one of the biggest and baddest cards put together. Although it didn’t happen, the UFC announced a full fight card for May 9th that certainly fits Dana’s previous words.

Dana is looking to bring the UFC show back on the road on May 9th. Which, would more than likely make it the first sport to re-open for business in the midst of a global virus. However, White isn’t looking to just throw any card out there to satisfy fans who miss mixed martial arts. He’s planning on creating a card that is stacked with three title fights.

May 9th Card Revealed

Dana revealed the stacked card to ESPN. While it’s currently not known what numerical card this event will be dubbed as, the date for the event falls on the night UFC 250 would happen.

BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9. **Targeted matchups** include … pic.twitter.com/HBcqC8SmH7 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Here’s a look at the announced card:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – interim lightweight title fight

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – bantamweight title fight

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – featherweight title fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

Analyzing the Matchups

The card will feature an interim lightweight title fight, a bantamweight title match, and a women’s featherweight title fight all on the same night.

Maybe the wait was worth it, after all.