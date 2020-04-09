UFC 249 PPV Event Canceled

The global virus has been the cause of the cancelation of many sporting events. From the past few weeks, UFC has been in full swing to stage the UFC 249 PPV event on April 18. Due to coronavirus pandemic, UFC was forced to move the event to California. Many pundits criticized UFC for moving forward with PPV fight card during this difficult time.

In the main headliner UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to defend his title against Tony Ferguson however due to travel restrictions related to the global virus, ‘Eagle’ ruled out of the bout. Instead, the promotion offered Justin Gaethje a short notice bout against ‘El Cucuy’ for interim lightweight title.

However, all those plans got nixed. Even Rose Namajunas withdrew from UFC 249 due to deaths in the family related to coronavirus.

Now we have sad news for fight fans as ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed on Twitter that UFC 249 has been canceled as well all other UFC events postponed indefinitely.

BREAKING: UFC 249 has been canceled. All UFC events postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19. Dana White says he was ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control. Much, much more on this to come. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2020

Dana White has done all the efforts to continue with this fight card however global virus wins here again.

UFC still has to announce a new date and location for UFC 249 and who knows we could see Tony Ferguson vs, Khabib Nurmagomedov fight again at later date.