Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Out of UFC 249 Due to World Virus

If UFC 249 will press on, it will do so without the services of Khabib Nurmagomedov. As of today, Khabib has officially removed his name from contention against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. The message came from Nurmagomedov himself via Instagram making the matchup officially off for the 5th time.

The original matchup was supposed to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Then, a global virus swept the Earth and post posted most of the world’s major sports. The NBA, NFL, and soccer leagues all had to postpone their seasons until further notice. But, UFC President Dana White is hellbent on continuing all events.

Khabib Explains Why He’s Out of UFC 249

With Brooklyn being out of the question due to the virus, the UFC continued to find a venue. In fact, the official venue for UFC 249 is still a secret between UFC brass. Regardless of wherever it is, Khabib won’t be there. He took to Instagram to explain not defending his title at the event.

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and (I am) the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? I understand everything, and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all,” finished Khabib.

A Fight That Seems Cursed

The already long wait will continue furthermore if fans want a chance to see Khabib vs Tony. Whoever didn’t think that the fight was cursed in the past will more than likely be changing their minds now. Hopefully, Tony can still secure himself a different opponent.