Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Out of UFC 249 Due to World Virus
If UFC 249 will press on, it will do so without the services of Khabib Nurmagomedov. As of today, Khabib has officially removed his name from contention against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. The message came from Nurmagomedov himself via Instagram making the matchup officially off for the 5th time.
The original matchup was supposed to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Then, a global virus swept the Earth and post posted most of the world’s major sports. The NBA, NFL, and soccer leagues all had to postpone their seasons until further notice. But, UFC President Dana White is hellbent on continuing all events.
Khabib Explains Why He’s Out of UFC 249
With Brooklyn being out of the question due to the virus, the UFC continued to find a venue. In fact, the official venue for UFC 249 is still a secret between UFC brass. Regardless of wherever it is, Khabib won’t be there. He took to Instagram to explain not defending his title at the event.
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. – 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? – Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? – Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.
“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine,” Nurmagomedov wrote.
“Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and (I am) the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? I understand everything, and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all,” finished Khabib.
A Fight That Seems Cursed
The already long wait will continue furthermore if fans want a chance to see Khabib vs Tony. Whoever didn’t think that the fight was cursed in the past will more than likely be changing their minds now. Hopefully, Tony can still secure himself a different opponent.
