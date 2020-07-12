UFC 251 seemed like a mirage just a few months ago but the UFC managed to make it a success despite the bumpy road to get there.

The card delivered in general but the main card, in particular, was the subject of all the attention.

Amanda Ribas submitted Paige VanZant in the first round to start the hostilities and the rematch between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade delivered.

The three title fights on the card closed the show in spectacular and sometimes controversial fashion. Petr Yan finished Jose Aldo in the last round of their bantamweight title fight. Alexander Volkanovski won a controversial split decision over Max Holloway and Kamaru Usman manhandled Jorge Masvidal to keep his welterweight belt.

Here are some of the reactions from pro fighters and celebrities to the fights.

PROS REACTION TO USMAN VS MASVIDAL:

The Nigerian nightmare will strike again! 🇳🇬 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I wish they could both lose. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

I’ve become a big fan of Usman over the last few years #UFCFightIsland — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 12, 2020

Fireworks already!!!! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

Kamari Usman looking like me in that clinch haha — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Beautifull game plane by the Nigerian nightmare #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Gotta be careful ducking the head that way….asking for an uppercut or knee! #ufc251 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

This fight is boring as shit — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Congratulations Champ 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Gray finish to the fight. Usman the shows why he’s the champ !! #UFC251 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 12, 2020

PROS REACTION TO HOLLOWAY VS VOLKANOVSKI 2

I think 2-2 dammit — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2020

Love the patience from @BlessedMMA That is super important if he wants to win #UFC251 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 12, 2020

Holy crap! I don’t know if it’s the hair or zoom camp but Max has made some great adjustments!! #UFC251 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 12, 2020

@alexvolkanovski has to make this a fight. Playing right into the reach of #blessed #UFC251 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 12, 2020

It’s weird not to see Max not in the championship shorts! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Holloway is looking great! 2-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Max is looking good! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I want the winner of this fight! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Give me the winner! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

R3 was a coinflip. Ill go Volkanovski. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

We need the Ali Act for MMA. I could fight one of these guys, Champion vs Champion. That's what MMA fans want to see. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) July 12, 2020

I had Max the first 3 Rds! Damn! That’s tough man. I feel for Max but congrats to Volkanovski#UFC251 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

Pushed hard and got that win! 👍🏾 Volk. — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) July 12, 2020

Pro Reaction: Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo

Yan is too slow!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Looks like Aldo is adjusting can Yan use is youth. #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I was fortunate that Aldo never even attempted a leg kick when we fought #UFCFightIsland 😁 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 12, 2020

Dreaming to watch Aldo’s Low kick the shit of this guy 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Andrew #UFCFightIsland #UFC251 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

Vintage Aldo ! Here we go ! #UFC251 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 12, 2020

Jose aldo is 33 years old, that’s insane for how long he’s been around fighting for championships. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2020

Wow Yan looked outstanding in R1!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Yan touched his liver at the end of 1 #UFC251 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 12, 2020

Getting the chills as I see these two men walking in the octagon. #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I got Aldo. I think his boxing takes it! And I heard he’s kicking again! #UFC251 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

DUMD Referee 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ 😡😡😡 you there to protect the fighter STUPID — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

If Yan cuts a good promo he becomes a star now. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Not a bad ref job imo — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 12, 2020

Congrats precious @PetrYanUFC 💋 but you absolutely suck! You’d be lucky to make it past two rounds with triple c! You ugly potato 🥔 #rentachamp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Amazing fight fellas!! Well deserved and earned by @PetrYanUFC! You are the real deal and I cannot wait to share the octagon with you homie! #FunkGotNext #UFC251 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

Pro Reaction: Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2

Fuck me what a fight!!! — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Wow terrible advice from Andrade corner, they told her she was up 2-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Damn I mean I got Thug Rose. It was a typo 👀 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) July 12, 2020

Jessica need to find a way to those legs. Rose’s boxing is too good #ufc251 — Randa Markos (@randamma) July 12, 2020

Thug Rose 🌹 looking smooth @uFC — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Thug @rosenamajunas dominated every second until the very end last time. I expect speed to dominate again, without the funky ending. #UFC251 — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) July 12, 2020

Good luck to Thug Rose and my little sister tonight! Hope it’s a great fight! #UFC251 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 12, 2020

So now we doing flipping sh*t. #ufc251 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) July 12, 2020

Taking @rosenamajunas all day in this one…too well rounded. Andrade has power and tenacity but I’m taking the technique! What y’all think? #UFC251 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

The anticipation is too much for me to handle… The rematch! #UFC251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020