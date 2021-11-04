Khabib Nurmagomedov Tells Kamaru Usman To ‘Smash’ Colby Covington Ahead Of UFC 268

This weekend sees Kamaru Usman look to defend his title in a rematch against Colby Covington. Ahead of the fight, he received a supportive phone call from none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib and Usman share a management team in the form of Dominance MMA, so they have a bit of a relationship, but by all accounts do no appear to be particularly close. That is why it l was somewhat surprising to see the former lightweight champion making an appearance on a recent Embedded episode for UFC 268.

The welterweight was riding in a car when his manger said there was a very special message for him waiting on his on his phone. He then revealed that Nurmagomedov himself was on the line, wishing Kamaru a good fight, and asking him to smash Colby Covington when they face off this weekend.

“Really good to see you, brother. Please brother smash this guy (Covington) and defend the belt… My energy is with you, brother,” Nurmagomedov told Usman. “Honestly, I really want him to smash this guy like he did the first time. Let’s go, Kamaru. Pound-for-pound best in the world. Kamaru Usman, Nigerian Nightmare, African Power. Let’s go, brother. I’m with you.”

Kamaru Usman Has A Lot At Stake

Another thing that Kamaru Usman has in common heading into this matchup, is the fact that they have both been rated as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. For Kamaru, he has earned that spot on the list after Jon Jones’s latest transgressions and lack of competition bumped him from the top spot.

Aside from that, and the obvious title stakes, there is a lot on the line for the Nigerian Nightmare at UFC 268. This fight sees him taking on a bitter rival in a rematch of a very close first fight with Colby Covington, while headlining a card in Madison Square Garden.

It is going to be exciting to see how Kamaru Usman performs, and if he is able to smash Colby Covington like Khabib Nurmagomedov requested. Either way, it will be a stacked card with a stellar main event.