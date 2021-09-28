Kamaru Usman Surges Past Jon Jones In UFC P4P Rankings

Kamaru Usman has yoinked the top spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound list.

Usman has wreaked havoc on the UFC’s welterweight division. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is the current 170-pound champion and he’s had four successful title defenses. He’ll look to make it five when he meets Colby Covington at UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.

As brought up by Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC has bumped Usman up to the number one spot on its official pound-for-pound rankings.

Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. pic.twitter.com/bCC2EBLJj6 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2021

Jon Jones & The Inactivity Factor

Jones hasn’t been seen in action since Feb. 2020. He successfully defended the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision. Since that time, he has vacated the 205-pound gold in an effort to make the transition to the heavyweight division. “Bones” has yet to make his heavyweight debut.

Meanwhile, Usman has been active. Not only that, he’s been turning in some impressive performances. He holds finishes over Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Covington. In the Masvidal fight, “Gamebred” was knocked out cold, which was a result very few could’ve predicted. If his rematch with Covington takes place as scheduled, this will be the most active year for Kamaru Usman since 2018 when he had three fights.

Time will tell when Jones can return to the Octagon but right now he has bigger problems at hand. Jones was recently arrested in Las Vegas and is facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Jones did post bond, so he is out of jail. His next court date is Oct. 26.