Khabib Nurmagomedov recently retired, which once again has sparked the GOAT conversation in the sport of mixed martial arts. Every time one of the greats has stellar performances, the all-time pound for pound rankings shakes up. However, Jon Jones is simply not having it. He’s been reminding everybody that Khabib is yet to build a resume as credible as his own on social media. Now, Jones is doubling down on his statements by using Khabib’s trademark against him in regards to the rankings.

Jon Jones on Khabib Pound for Pound Rankings

After the fight against Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib had one request for the UFC, which was to put him #1 on the pound for pound rankings. And while fans believe that Khabib will retire as one of the GOATs, Jon Jones took to social media to boost his own resume. Jones voiced that his resume is more credible and that Khabib hasn’t faced elite competition. This time, he commented on an official UFC post that announced Khabib as #1 on the pound for pound ranking.

This is number one bullshit https://t.co/Mtkvyc32NZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Choosing a GOAT

While Jones has an impressive resume, fans take away points for his various stints with the law and run-ins with USADA. Comparing both resumes, fans can choose their criteria for GOAT.

https://twitter.com/IceyRedcups/status/1321196707162378240

Is it dominance over a long period of time? Or, is it flawless execution and winning in dominant fashion every single fight? The case for GOAT is up to the fans to decide, so choosing Jon, Khabib, or any other fighter is subjective.

Time Left to Climb

On the bright side for Jon, he still has time to reclaim the crown. Now that Khabib is retired, Jones has the potential to become the UFC heavyweight champion. Which, would more than likely boost his pound for pound rankings once again.

For now, it’s Khabib’s moment to shine. Naturally, that’s when Jon comes alive on social media.