Kamaru Usman Believes Fight Between Himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov Would be Greatest Fight in UFC History

According to Kamaru Usman, the most incredible fight in UFC history would be between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While many consider Khabib to be the greatest of all time, Usman is steadily climbing the most excellent ranks.

According to UFC President Dana White, Usman is already the greatest welterweight in UFC history. And that includes the career of Georges St Pierre. But, Dana also considers Khabib to the greatest fighter that the company has ever seen.

“This division is stacked with killers right now. And like I said, the fight with him and Colby Covington. Love him or hate him, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. He’s a very, very good fighter and that fight was incredible. Both guys had to dig deep in that fight. It was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, ever.”

Usman on Fight vs. Khabib

Usman’s performance against Jorge Masvidal was one for ages, as he became the first fighter ever to knock out Masvidal. After four successful title defenses, Kamaru has joined the ranks of the MMA elite, which is why he believes that a fight between himself and Khabib would be the biggest ever.

“It absolutely would be the biggest fight in UFC history,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “The problem is, it wouldn’t happen. That’s just hypothetical… and I’ve lost faith in this one as well. I think you have more of a chance of making Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre happen before Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov. That one just won’t happen.”

Making the Fight

Even in retirement, Khabib is still the best fighter in the UFC’s lightweight division to many. Furthermore, the UFC had many different directions they could have turned for “The Eagle’s” comeback fight. However, once Nurmagomedov made his retirement official, Dana wished him good luck and stopped pursuing a return.

With Khabib officially retired, the lightweight division is now wide open. On the flipside, Usman is on course for complete domination of the 170lbs division.

Maybe the fight between Usman and Khabib would be the greatest ever. Unfortunately, fans will never find out.