Jon Jones Arrested In Vegas, Facing Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Charges

Just when it seemed like Jon Jones was setting a new personal record for longest time spent out of legal trouble, he has been arrested again. This time he is facing a handful of misdemeanor charges.

Jones was in Las Vegas, attending the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where his bout with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted under the Fight Wing. He even stayed to talk to some media about his return to the UFC, which is being planned for the second quarter of next year.

However early Friday morning, mere hours after his induction, reports have revealed that he was arrested by Las Vegas Metro PD. He is facing charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Jon Jones In Trouble With The Law Again

This is by far not the first time that Jon Jones has been on the wrong side of the law. However as it currently stands, he is being held on an $8,000 bond, with a 12-hour bond hold time, meaning he can not be released until around 5:45pm local time.

The specifics of this situation are not yet known, and the UFC has not yet issued a statement on the matter, at the time of writing. His manager did give a comment to ESPN, but it did not reveal anything.

“The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see see how this plays out,” said Richar Schaefer, advisor and manager to Jon Jones.

Jon Jones has a long record of legal troubles, ranging from DWIs, to hit and runs, and tax issues to name a few. Time will tell how or if these past problems will have an effect on the outcome of this current situation, and if that will affect his fighting future.