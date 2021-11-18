Kevin Holland: Kamaru Usman Being A Champ-Champ ‘Would Make Him The GOAT’

Kevin Holland is looking to make a move to welterweight, now that his fight with Kyle Daukaus was canceled. He says the champion in this division, Kamaru Usman, could be the GOAT with one big change.

While competing at middleweight, Holland has had a mix of great performances and devastating losses. He was expected to have his last fight at 185lb, at least for now, when he was slated to rematch Kyle Daukaus, before he was forced out due to injury.

Speaking with The Schmo, Kevin said that he was planning to move to welterweight going forward, once he heals up. However, he is down to take short notice fights at middleweight still, even willing to rebook the fight with Daukuas.

“F—king head butting Kyle Daukaus. Just had a little boo-boos, and woom-wooms, and wam-wams that I had to take care of. A little dizzy in the head and stuff. Sp just a couple of things that I had to take care of, but I’ll be back really, really soon. 170 is supposed to be the move, but if I don’t get a fight before Kyle (Daukaus), somebody pulls out of his fight again, Kyle don’t be mistaken for anything, I’m still going to be 170, but I’m 185 last second, jump in, hop in, knock him the f—k out,” Holland said. “I don’t think they’re going to let me (bounce between divisions), but if nobody is down to step up last second, Big Mouth is always going to open up his mouth, so I can do that at ’85. At ’70, you’re gonna have to give me a couple weeks, preferably 20 days.“

Kevin Holland Wants Daniel Rodriguez or Li Jingliang

As far as his move to welterweight goes, Kevin Holland already has an opponent in mind. He says that he would like to fight undefeated street and prison brawler, and UFC prospect Daniel Rodriguez.

However, he knows that D-Rod is injured, and has someone else in mind too. He says that he would be down to face off against Li Jingliang, and have a break from the heavy grapplers.

“At 170, D-Rod (Daniel Rodriguez) said he’s a little hurt right now. I don’t know when he plans on getting better, but if he’s good around January or February, that’d be nice,” Holland said. “If not, the guy Chimaev just fought (Li Jingliang), if you want to strike, I’m down to stsrike baby. Someone who probably wants to bang. Still down to test the wrestling, but I want to squabble a little bit.”

Kamaru Usman Is Racing To Be The GOAT

The champion at 170lb is Kamaru Usman, who has been in the discussion of being the greatest welterweight of all time. However, Kevin Holland says there is one thing that needs to be done before that is official.

Kevin says that the current trend that sets people apart is capturing the title. So he thinks that whoever gets a second title first between Usman and Jon Jones would be considered the GOAT.

“I mean, I understand the weird about Usman going up to ’85 right now. That’s completely understandable. But weirdly, if Whittaker was able to get it done (against Israel Adesanya), then that fight would make tons of sense. But Izzy deserves the rematch if that was to happen,” Holland said. “Yeah, Usman getting double champ status, that would make him GOAT. And then Jon Jones looking to get double champ status. I think those two are two people that’s probably battling for GOAT status. Whoever gets double champ next, that’s probably the GOAT.”

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Holland looks at welterweight. He is always fun to watch, and could be better suited at 170lb.