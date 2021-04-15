UFC Welterweight Daniel Rodriguez Says He Is ‘200-0’ In Jail And Street Fights

It has been a pretty solid run for Daniel Rodriguez, so far in the UFC. However he says that his time fighting in the streets was even better.

With a pro record of 14-2, Rodriguez has been able to finish 11 of the people he has victories over. Now, after going 4-1 in the UFC, he is starting to gain momentum in the welterweight division.

This came after his most recent win, a hard fought but dominant victory over Mike Perry. It was his biggest named opponent to date, and while it was by no means a flawless win, he cruised to a unanimous decision over the eccentric veteran.

Undefeated In The Streets

Daniel Rodriguez may just be 16 fights into his pro career, but he fights like a man with a lot more experience than that. As it turns out, this stems from his many altercations, both in the streets and behind bars.

Speaking with TMZ, the 34 year old says that he has likely had upwards of 200 street fights in his day. On top of that, he claims that he was never beaten in any of these many brawls.

“That’s how this all started, it all started in the streets. It all started in the hood. I’m a hood baby. I’m from LA… I’m pushing at least 200 (street fights) if you count all the jail fights and s—t too,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been through worse (than a UFC fight). There’s a referee in there, there’s somebody to stop it. I’ve been in situations where ain’t nobody going to stop it. It’s kill or (be killed), it’s Kill Bill over here. (My street fight record) is 200-0 man, let’s go! Ain’t nobody put hands on me.”

What’s Next For Daniel Rodriguez?

That is the question on everybody’s minds, following the impressive win Daniel Rodriguez had over Mike Perry. He says that he’s down to fight any ranked opponent, but that he would love to face off against former champ Robbie Lawler next, saying that this would be a great fight.

“(I’ll fight) anybody. Any welterweight in the top 15 or even top 20. Anybody can get it,” he said. “(Robbie Lawler) would be a banger. That would be perfect. He’s a heavy hitter, I’m a heavy hitter. He’s a veteran, big name, that would be perfect for me… He’s just another Mike Perry, I’ll make him look like Mike Perry.”

