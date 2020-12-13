Up next a veteran and a young contender face off in the middleweight division. Kevin Holland (21-5) looks to climb up the rankings and take another step towards the title. But to do so he will have to get past a legend of the sport and former Strikeforce champion, Ronaldo Jacare Souza (26-8-1).
Round 1
Souza takes Holland down immediately. Holland lands a few good elbows but Souza tires to pass the guard. Hollands gets back to his feet and attempts a guillotine. Souza takes Holland back down and lands some ground and pound. Big right hand lands for Holland as he gets back up and it’s over, Souza is out!!!
Official results: Kevin Holland defeats Jacare Souza by knockout at 1m45s of the very first round.
Check the highlights below:
"That was nice, Jac!" #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/hZyVv9hm4h
— UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020
THE HYPE IS REAL 😳 #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/WnE011YdNc
— UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020
5️⃣-0️⃣ in 2020!@Trailblaze2Top just backed all the talk! #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/Xd3y0xD0EN
— UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020
