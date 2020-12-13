Up next a veteran and a young contender face off in the middleweight division. Kevin Holland (21-5) looks to climb up the rankings and take another step towards the title. But to do so he will have to get past a legend of the sport and former Strikeforce champion, Ronaldo Jacare Souza (26-8-1).

Round 1

Souza takes Holland down immediately. Holland lands a few good elbows but Souza tires to pass the guard. Hollands gets back to his feet and attempts a guillotine. Souza takes Holland back down and lands some ground and pound. Big right hand lands for Holland as he gets back up and it’s over, Souza is out!!!

Official results: Kevin Holland defeats Jacare Souza by knockout at 1m45s of the very first round.

Check the highlights below: