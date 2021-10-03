Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus Ends In No Contest After Head Collision – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight encounter between Kevin Holland and Chris Daukaus is taking place now (Saturday, October 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Holland opens with a leg kick but Daukaus avoids his head kick attempt soon after. Daukaus quickly attempts a takedown but clinches Holland up against the fence. Holland does well to not get taken down and asks Daniel Cormier for his opinion. Holland is back to talking now as he avoids getting taken down and has Daukaus against the fence. The referee separates them and they return to striking. Holland gets dropped by what seems to be an accidental head collision! Holland does well to survive as Daukaus goes for the kill but ultimately gets his back taken. Daukaus sinks in the rear naked choke and Holland taps.

However, after review, the result is deemed a no contest.

Official result: Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus fight to a no contest (R1, 3:43).

Check out the highlights below:

