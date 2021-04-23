Dana White Calls Kamaru Usman Greatest Welterweight of All-Time

UFC President Dana White believes that welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time. While that might come as a shock to fans who witnessed the reign of Georges St Pierre, Dana backed up his claims.

In the eyes of many fans, GSP is arguably one of the greatest fighters ever to live, if not the greatest. His impressive resume, alongside his championship pedigree, makes It hard to leave him off of any Mount Rushmore. Interestingly enough, St Pierre doesn’t believe in the notion of there being the greatest fighter ever.

Dana on Usman GOAT Status

So, maybe he won’t care at all that Dana believes that Usman is the greatest welterweight in UFC history. Speaking with TSN, Dana explained why he believes that Kamaru has surpassed GSP.

“Yeah, I just think if you look at what this guy has done. Every time he fights he looks better and better,” said Dana. “He’s literally fought everybody out there, and now he’s going for a second run on these guys. And the fight with him and Colby Covington is one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.” “This division is stacked with killers right now. And like I said, the fight with him and Colby Covington. Love him or hate him, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. He’s a very, very good fighter and that fight was incredible. Both guys had to dig deep in that fight. It was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, ever.”

Previous Claims

The claims made by Dana aren’t the first time that he’s expressed this opinion. After Kamaru defeated Gilberg Burns at UFC 258, he didn’t only defend his title for a third. He collected another top contender to his resume and broke St-Pierre’s record for most consecutive wins in the welterweight division with 13.

Do fans believe that Usman is the greatest UFC welterweight of all time?