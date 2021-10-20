Jan Blachowicz Buries Corey Anderson: ‘Before He Goes To Sleep He Knows That He’s A Quitter And A Coward’

With the two being 1-1, Corey Anderson has suggested that he is better than UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. After trading barbs on social media, the Polish fighter completely buried the Bellator fighter.

Anderson left the UFC after losing in a rematch to Blachowicz, eventually signing with Bellator. Since then he has gone on a three-fight winning streak, and after his last win over Ryan Bader, he decided to make the claim that since he beat the champ and top contender in the UFC, he is the best 205lb fighter in the world.

Jan and Corey already traded barbs about this on social media, but Jan took it a step further while speaking on the MMA Hour. Here he completely obliterated Anderson for suggesting that he is a better fighter, saying that he quits in fights, and competes in a lesser organization.

“It’s all good, you know. I just want to put him to the ground again. The difference between me and him is that when I go to fight, I don’t quit because I’m not a quitter. He goes to a fight and he quits, he lets it go. Maybe the pressure was too (much) for him. He goes to (Bellator) and now he started barking. Come on, I don’t understand it. Why didn’t he stay in the UFC? He can’t say anything right now… No, he’s just a coward and quitter, that’s why he’s doing this. Now he’s safe over there because I’m not over there… I think that’s why he started barking,” Blachowicz said. “Maybe he’s got a bad manager, I don’t know. He will tell everything to defend (him leaving the UFC). Before he goes to sleep he knows that he’s a quitter and a coward because he left the champion league.”

Jan Blachowicz Down To Fight Jiri Prochazka

In the next defense of his light heavyweight title, Jan Blachowicz will be taking on Glover Teixeira. Serving as a backup for this title fight is rising hot prospect Jiri Prochazka, despite him only having two fights in the UFC.

Jan says that he does not think a backup will be needed in this fight, but if he does end up fighting Jiri, he will be prepared. That said, he would actually prefer to see Jiri get one more win before fighting for the title against the winner of this UFC 267 main event.

“(Prochazka) is starting to fight in the UFC and do great fights, it’s amazing. But I watched his fights before he was in the UFC, so I knew he was a very good fighter. We’ll see in the future, I think we’re going to meet together, but I don’t think we’re going to need the backup for this fight. I finished my sparring session, so that was the most (likely) way you can catch injuries. It’s over for me, so I’m healthy, I’m ready. I think so Glover also, but you never know what happens. But I think Glover and me are going to make this fight, but if not I’m going to be ready for (Jiri) also.” “If I were the matchmaker, which I’m not, but if I were matchmaker I would do Jiri against (Aleksandar) Rakic, and winner of this fight is next for me, or the next contender for the title shot. But I’m a fighter, they send me opponents and I sign to fight. I never choose opponents before, and I don’t want to do this.”

It will be interesting to see if Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson ever cross paths for a third time to settle the score. In the meantime however, the champ will test his Polish power against Glover Teixeira.