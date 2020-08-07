Corey Anderson is officially a member of the Bellator MMA roster.

The news was announced Friday by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who added the light heavyweight contender notably asked for his release from the UFC despite having fights on his deal.

“Corey Anderson has signed with Bellator. Anderson, who was not a free agent, recently asked for his release from the promotion and was granted it, according to sources. He still had multiple fights left on his deal, sources say. Shortly thereafter, he signed with Bellator.” “Worth noting, Anderson has been training with DC for this Miocic fight. He can’t stop glowing about how good he is and how helpful he’s been to his training camp. Great, unexpected pickup by Bellator.”

Anderson Starting New Chapter

“Overtime” would later share an image of himself and Bellator president Scott Coker.

“Start the morning off with breakfast with the Boss @therealscottcoker.”

Anderson last competed in February when he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 247. That setback snapped a three-fight winning streak for the American who looked like he was on the verge of a first-ever UFC title shot.

In total, he went 10-5 with the Las Vegas-based promotion and will now be looking for greener pastures at Bellator. There is no expected date for a debut as of yet.