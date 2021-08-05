Jiri Prochazka To Serve As Back-Up For UFC 267 Main Event

Being months away from the scheduled title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, the UFC has decided to take precautionary measures in booking a back-up fighter if things go south.

Top contender Jiri Prochazka has been picked for the possible opportunity of fighting the champ or the challenger, if one fighter pulls out of the headliner come October. MMA Fighting would be first to confirm the contingency plan.

Prochazka will travel to the sands of Abu Dhabi and will hit the weight scales at 205lbs just in case. The non-PPV event will take place on October 30th, whether or not Prochazka’s services are needed.

The Rise

The Czech fighter is coming off two spectacular wins inside his Octagon entrance. Prochazka would starch former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes back-to-back. He might just earn the title of ‘KO of the year’ with his brutal spinning elbow finish of Reyes.

What’s Next?

KO of the year isn’t the only honor he wants however. Since first stepping into the cage, Prochazka has dreamt of wearing UFC gold. Jan Blachowicz stands in the way of that, for now. Or perhaps the old Glover Teixeira will be the one to dethrone the current champion.

With the back-up slot filled, it is most likely insinuated that Prochazka will the face the winner of UFC 267’s main event, should it remain intact.

Until then, Jiri Prochazka has to be ready for either opponent on the eve of Halloween.