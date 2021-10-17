Corey Anderson, Vadim Nemkov Advance To Bellator Grand Prix Finals

Bellator 268 was one for the books.

The crowd was nothing but electric from inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. And why wouldn’t it be? When you have 4 fighters competing for a chance at 1 million dollars and a stake at the claim of being the best in the world, you know you’re in for a treat.

No Stopping Vadim Nemkov

The main event featured Russia’s reigning champion Vadim Nemkov taking on the Rocky-like underdog Julius Anglickas.

Anglickas wasn’t originally slated to face Nemkov in the semi-finals. He was cast as an alternate for the tournament in case of a fighter fallout. In this case, he would replace Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson who suffered health issues that would result in him not being able to compete.

The hungry Anglickas entered the headliner with nothing to lose. However, the Lithuanian’s will to win would not prevail in the end.

The title challenger would come up short in his first Bellator main event. He would stand his ground in the opening round, absolutely stunning the seemingly invincible Nemkov with punches. The champ, well, took it like a champ. The rocked Nemkov would manage to stay on his feet after hard strikes from Anglickas.

He would recover quite quickly and from then on out, the game was all in Nemkov’s favor.

Nemkov would drown Julius in deep waters when it came to the sea of grappling. Round after round, the champ showed off his skills and dominated on the ground. Entering the championship rounds, is where Nemkov really shined in the Suns’ arena.

It would end up being a kimura which Nemkov collected his second successful title defense of his light heavyweight strap.

Though the champion retained the gold, the spotlight of the night would be on one Corey Anderson.

Minute To Win It – Corey Anderson Bbliterates Ryan Bader

Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson didn’t take his time when faced against former two-division champ, Ryan Bader.

Anderson was no Luke Skywalker when he met ‘Darth’ Bader. He got the job done and in violent fashion.

51 seconds was all it took for Anderson to bust up Bader. A punch behind the ear to Bader was all it took to send his equilibrium into a frenzy. Bader gets knocked down by the strike early on and he didn’t have an umbrella to stop the raining down of punches from Anderson.

The Grand Finale

Having won their contests with spectacular finishes, both Corey Anderson and the divisional kingpin Vadim Nemkov faced off ahead of the million dollar Bellator Grand Prix final.

Bellator boss Scott Coker told the media following the event that the final could very well be in Phoenix, Arizona again.

Check out the highlights below:

Corey Anderson

👊💥What a W for @CoreyA_MMA!



He advances to the #BellatorLHWGP finals tonight at #Bellator268.



The main event of the evening is up next LIVE on @SHOSports! pic.twitter.com/xv2WOibj36 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2021

Vadim Nemkov

.@JuliusAnglickas looks to turn the Russian tide late in the 3rd round.



The #BellatorLHWGP championship rounds are up next as #Bellator268 continues LIVE on @SHOSports.



👉 https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ pic.twitter.com/Fzc44OcvFz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2021