Jiri Prochazka Sleeps Dominick Reyes With Spinning Elbow – UFC Vegas 25 Results (Highlights)

UFC newcomer Jiri Prochazka looks to continue his momentum and looks to extend his win streak to 12 when he takes on former title challenger Dominick Reyes. “The Devastator” seeks redemption after falling short of the UFC Light Heavyweight title twice in a row and looks to get back in the win column.

Round 1:

Reyes would start off the fight landing crisp kick to the body of the Prochazka. Prochazka would later wobble Reyes with strikes as Reyes was gaining confidence in the striking department. Reyes would recover and collect himself and would get in a takedown on the Czech fighter. Prochazka wouldn’t be held down for long, exploding upwards onto his feet. Prochozaka would power through with relentless pressure on Reyes.

Prochazka would push an onslaught of combos, throwing absolute heat at Reyes. Prochazka would rock Reyes multiple times throughout the round, finding much success in the pocket. Reyes wouldn’t hold back, returning good punches but would not faze Prochazka who slipped and ripped like an elite-level striker.

Round 2:

Prochazka would continue to conquer on the feet. The UFC newcomer would pick apart Reyes with strikes, busting his face open with strikes. Reyes would however survive the ongoing heat coming from the hands of Prochazka. Reyes would collect himself through the adversity and rocked Prochazka himself. Prochazka, obviously hurt, would shoot for a takedown with Reyes looking to lock in a guillotine from bottom. Reyes would end up being unsuccessful in his attempt, with Prochazka slipping his head out. Reyes would rock Prochazka from bottom position and the two would go back to fighting on the feet.

The main eventers would wage war inside the pocket, with a back-and-forth ensuing between the fighters. But one fighter would manage to outlast the other. Prochazka threw a perfect combo of deadly elbows at Reyes, finishing him off with a spinning-back elbow to send Reyes to the canvas.

Official Result: Jiri Prochazka defeats Dominick Reyes via KO (spinning-back elbow) in round 2.

