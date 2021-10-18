Jan Blachowicz & Corey Anderson Get Into Twitter Spat

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson have gone back and forth on social media.

Blachowicz is the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, while Anderson is one win away from capturing the Bellator Light Heavyweight Title. Blachowicz has a title defense coming up on Oct. 30. He’ll be going one-on-one with Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267.

History Between Jan Blachowicz & Corey Anderson

Blachowicz and Anderson have fought twice before under the UFC banner. Back in 2015, Anderson had a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Blachowicz. In Feb. 2020, Blachowicz got his revenge by knocking “Overtime” out.

Recently, Blachowicz took exception to Anderson claiming he’s the best 205-pounder on the planet right now.

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 18, 2021

Anderson was quick to respond to Blachowicz, questioning whether or not his loss to the Polish bruiser in their rematch was simply luck.

🤣🤣🤣 Let's not forget. What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted "I need to go home and rethink my career". Yea I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) but I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that. https://t.co/q5kSRUVt48 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 18, 2021

Despite the war of words, both men are on two different paths right now. Anderson has made it clear that he’s happy to have left UFC in favor of Bellator due to better pay. Blachowicz recently told James Lynch that he eventually plans to move up to the heavyweight division.