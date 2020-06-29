With last weekend’s UFC on ESPN 12 card out of the way, the next time MMA’s leader will be seen is at the novel Fight Island. Ahead of these highly anticipated fight cards, BT Sports delivered on an epic promo video to get you hyped for the events.

The UFC has been promoting Fight Island for several months, promising to deliver on some insane action. Although there was some minor disappointment at the revelation that this mysterious island was actually Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, the level of action the promotion was bringing over the course of these events made up for it. Moreover with the recent preview showing a cage on the beach, fans were again fired up for what is to come.

However if you are struggling to get excited, for some wild reason, then BT Sports is here for you. The broadcast partner is known for delivering on some epic promos, and they kept this streak alive for Fight Island. The video, which was uploaded to Twitter, shows everything there is to love about these upcoming cards.

94 mixed martial artists

47 high level fights

15 days Legend spoke of an island where only the strongest survive… ☠️🏝 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/eUIOWEqo53 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2020

What To Expect From Fight Island

Beginning July 11th, and spanning two weeks, there will be four events taking place on Fight Island. They are all worthy of attention, but the promo video mainly takes on that first event, which features three epic title fights. Top to bottom, UFC 251 is full of awesome fights that are sure to deliver.

In addition to those three epic title bouts and the rest of UFC 251, the other Fight Island cards have a lot to offer. Not only is there the Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till bout that the promo mentioned, but Frankie Edgar makes his bantamweight debut, and Kelvin Gastelum makes his return to action, to name a few. Frankly, it is impossible to look over the four cards going down next month, and not be ultra excited.

Which Fight Island bout are you looking forward to the most?