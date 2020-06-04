It would seem that Kelvin Gastelum will be making his return to action this summer. He will be facing off against Swedish Jack Hermansson this July, on Fight Island.

Gastelum is coming off his second straight loss at middleweight, in a decision against Darren Till. Following that bout, it was revealed that he had failed a drug test, for his second offense of the devil’s lettuce. Of course, due to the new procedures from USADA, as well as the small suspension, he was already eligible to fight by the time the sanction came to light.

Now it would appear that Kelvin Gastelum has this next fight booked. According to reports, he will be taking on sixth ranked contender, Jack Hermansson. Moreover the bout is expected to go down on July 18th, for one of the events held on the novel Fight Island.

“Per sources, Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) and Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) have agreed to meet on July 18 on Fight Island.”

This is sure to be an exciting bout. Hermansson will also be looking to get back in the win column, after his four-fight winning streak was snapped. Regardless of that setback, he is still regarded as an extremely bright prospect in the stacked middleweight division.

Kelvin Gastelum vs Jack Hermansson is just the latest in a slew of fight announcements that have been getting the MMA world salivating. The sport is working to find some level of normalcy again, and the UFC has been putting on a ton of big cards. This card on July 18th is surely going to be another banger.