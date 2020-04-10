Dana White Claims that “Fight Island” is STILL Happening, Could Come in a Month

Dana White Explains “Fight Island” and Says It’ll Be Here in a Month

Dana White did everything in his power to try and move forward with UFC 249. Fighters being unavailable and venues being unavailable didn’t stop his efforts. And, neither did the global virus that’s sweeping the Earth. Ultimately, it took Disney, the UFC’s partner company, to tell Dana and the UFC to stand down. Because they were higher-ups, White was forced to listen and stand down. However, Dana said that Fight Island is still going to happen, and the process is still moving along.

Before UFC 249 being postponed, UFC President Dana White spoke about an island that he was in the process of purchasing. Originally, fans thought that the island would serve as the location for UFC 249 since the global virus forced the UFC away from a multitude of venues. But, it seems like Fight Island will be much more than just an octagon in the middle of the wilderness, far away from contact with other humans.

Dana White Talks About Fight Island

Instead, Dana said that Fight Island will be a place where fighters can also train. And, the UFC is working on the process of getting Fight Island up and running as we speak. He spoke about the progress and purpose of the island with ESPN.

UFC President Dana White estimates that "Fight Island" will be "put together" in a month and fighters will be able to train on the private island. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/lBlHywpTo7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 9, 2020

“That’s why I’m telling all of my guys not to worry because Fight Island is going to happen,” said Dana. It’s obviously still being, all of the infrastructure is being built right now, getting put in place. As we get closer to that, then I’ll start figuring out booking fights, getting guys ready. Plus I can ship guys over there earlier and they can start training over there on the island. He continued, “So, once that’s all in place, you’re looking at like a month. A month I’ll have that all put together and guys can start training and can go there,” he continued. “I’m sure people are going to be ready to get out of their houses in another month and go to an island somewhere and train. So it’s all coming together, it’s all going to happen. I could go next week but this is what it is, I’ll see you in a month,” finished White.

Creating Something New

Fight Island seems like one of the most interesting things to have ever happened in the world of MMA. Even more so during virtually what feels like a Global lockdown.