Frankie Edgar Finally Set To Make Bantamweight Debut In July

Frankie Edgar Will Make Debut At Bantamweight Against Pedro Munhoz

Fans have been wondering when Frankie Edgar would be making his long awaited debut at bantamweight. It would appear that he has a date and opponent locked in, to make that move to 135lb.

Edgar is one of the most interesting fighters in UFC history, in the sense that he was successful enough to win a title, yet people have always felt that he was in the wrong division. He won gold at lightweight, before dropping down to featherweight to have similar success, earning multiple title shots. Yet even then, most people felt he was still rather small for the weight class, with there being calls for him to move to bantamweight.

Now it seems the time has finally come for Frankie Edgar to make the drop to 135lb. According to reports, he is officially set to take on number 7 ranked Pedro Munhoz. The bout will take place at the yet to be determined card on July 11th, which is possibly going to take place on Fight Island.

“Back in the saddle July 11th! Let’s gooooo!”

This will be the second time that Edgar has been slated for a bantamweight fight. The first was expected to be against Cory Sandhagen in January, but decided to stick around at 145lb for one more fight; a short notice match with the Korean Zombie. Unfortunately he would fall short in that bout, losing via TKO.

There are still a lot of details that have to be ironed out for the card on July 11th. However Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz is just the latest of a ton of exciting matchups slated for the card. Wherever it ends up being, it will surely be an exciting card.