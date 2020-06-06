First Fight Island Event Likely Taking Place July 11

More and more details are being revealed and reported about Fight Island.

Fans have been speculating about Fight Island ever since UFC president Dana White claimed in April that he had secured an island in an undisclosed location so that international fighters could compete amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

White now revealed on Thursday that he would have pictures of the infrastructure next week and that the first card is likely to take place July 11 rather than the previously mentioned June 27 date. That happens to be the date of the initially planned UFC 251 event in Perth, Australia, but there is no confirmation as to whether that would be the name of the event taking place on that date.

More than anything, many have been eager to know a location. We may finally have it according to Brazilian publication Combate.

“BREAKING: Abu Dhabi hosts the Fight Island.”

The UFC has hosted events in Abu Dhabi in the past so this isn’t a complete surprise, if confirmed.

Their most recent event there was UFC 242 in September last year when Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the headliner.

That event notably took place in The Arena, a 13,000-seater stadium in Yas Island specifically built for UFC events after the promotion signed a deal with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Here are the fights currently booked for July 11:

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant