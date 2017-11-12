Fedor vs. Mir, possible McGregor suspension and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The MMA survived an UFC 217 in style. The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill is hangover proof but Friday November 10, 2017 tested the limits of our sport.

McGregor invaded Bellator. Spider Silva tanked his career. Cro Cop unretired. Bellator is doing a Strikeforce style Grand Prix. Bisping fights twice in a month.

Stay crazy cage fighting.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Once you breath in MMA’s version of Black Friday, cut some coupons and enjoy the savings of your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Reports are starting to surface that the Bellator’s new heavyweight Grand Prix will be anchored by a Frank Mir vs. Fedor Emelianenko match-up. The rumored fight between former UFC and Pride heavyweight champions would take place in the first quarter of 2018. The Fedor vs. Mir opening round bout would main event a Bellator show, likely on the east coast, with another Grand Prix fight serving as the co-main event of the card.

With Mir vs. Fedor rumored to set, other Bellator Grand Prix match-ups look to be in the works. Rumor is the rest of the bracket will consist of King Mo vs. Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione and a main event of a future Saturday night Bellator card which would be Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson.

Huge if true but all signs are pointing to Conor McGregor not getting suspended by any US athletic commissions over his recent Bellator cage invasion incident. Rumors are also starting to come up that McGregor will also not face any punishment from the UFC over his actions. If anything the UFC would “lightly discipline” McGregor internally according to sources nothing but a small fine currently being discussed.

After the news of Anderson Silva’s suspension/test failure by USADA broke, the UFC acted quickly to save their Shanghai evvent. Rumor is canceling the fight card was never on the table. Before the UFC booked Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum, the promotion also looked into Yoel Romero, Derek Brunson and even a handful welterweights to step-in for Silva.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.