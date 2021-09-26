Zabit Is Back? Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, Hardened Hand Wraps & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC 269 fight week endured a massive amount of breaking news in the MMA world.

From Jon Jones getting arrested to Nick Diaz making his long-awaited return. There was no drought of headlines for the media this time around. Especially, when you have a monster card like UFC 266 which performed to the fullest with a high rate of excitement.

We’re here not to cover those highlighted stories though, but the ones that are kept secret for the most part.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

Rob Font vs Jose Aldo looks to be on the horizon. Ariel Helwani would name-drop the potential fight on his Spotify Greenroom without much detail. We asked the New England Cartel boss Tyson Chartier if this news was true. Font’s coach would reply with the two eyes emoji, indicating there’s a good possibility that will be next for them.

Coach Mark Henry would drop an absolute bomb on his social media yesterday. The coach would post fan-art of his fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov stating under it that he is back.

Yoel Romero failed in his Bellator debut against Phil Davis last weekend. The fight would be away from Romero’s original estate of 185lbs. According to sources, Romero is looking to jump straight into a fight between the winner of Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford. The two will fight for the middleweight strap in the upcoming months. This wouldn’t be the first time Romero secured a title shot coming off a loss.

Nick Diaz didn’t want to fight so soon. The former UFC title challenger apparently didn’t want to make his return this month but the UFC pressured him into it for the fast money. Diaz was looking to come back later this fall but ‘unfair’ negotiations got in the way.

UK Flyweight Shaj Haque is being accused of using hardened hand wraps in his fights. This would edge ‘Superman’s power’ when it comes to punching faces in. Haque would win his last fight in impressive fashion yesterday but wouldn’t avoid controversy. Apparently, Haque tampered with his hand wraps. This isn’t the first time the rumors have hit the surface. Jake Hadley, Haque’s opponent last summer, had something to say. Hadley stated Haque had to change out his hand wraps when Cage Warriors officials found out about the unusually hard material of the wraps.

Hearing rumours of shaj haque tampering with hands wraps again, in our fight he tried using hardened wraps but was caught and forced to remove them. I've never came out and mentioned this but I think it's about time I do. Imagine if I wore them he be in a coffin. — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) September 26, 2021

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.