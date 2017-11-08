Rumors: Conor McGregor at UFC 219, UFC boxing league, Cyborg vs. Holm and more

A midweek rumor mill based on the UFC getting into boxing? Is that even illegal?

In some universal timeline it’s likely Sunday Morning somewhere. So when rumors we’ve been hearing for weeks start to bubble to the surface, the Rumor Mill needs to kick started and fired up.

From a Dana White scrum with the LA Times, the UFC President addressed a bunch of juicy topics. And with White shooting roughly 50/100 every time he talks most of these “facts” are actually just him flipping a coin on MMA rumors.

First up the rumors of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC before 2018.

Dana White says he’ll hash out the UFC 219 main event for Las Vegas by the end of the week and said @TheNotoriousMMA return “will be in Vegas” and “could be” on that Dec. 30 date. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

Everything we have heard points to Team McGregor looking for a late spring of 2018 return to competition. Mystic Mac is in no rush to get back into a deep training camp and it would take a heart stomping offer from the UFC to even peak his interest. With one more boxing bout a real possible, it would be a major upset if Conor McGregor has a MMA fight in 2017.

Dana White also announcing a boxing venture here at Wild Card West talk. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

“I️ am getting into boxing, 100 percent,” @danawhite says…says in works to get promoter’s license — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

The Zuffa/UFC boxing rumors have been brewing since late 2016. Now it looks like it is happening. The arrival of a UFC boxing league times up perfectly with the company needing more content for their next TV deal. Whichever TV network lands the UFC, the company will leverage their boxing venture as an appetizer to offer in negotiations.

“What everyone thinks is not necessarily what will happen,” @danawhite says of speculation the @criscyborg @HollyHolm fight going on UFC 219. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

With Cris Cyborg teasing a move to boxing, a fight with Holly Holm may be off the table. Cyborg is due for another title defense with Holm and Megan Anderson as the main contenders. The UFC may be using both Holm and Anderson to lock in the title fight at lower cost to the company.

White said he's pulling Till from the 2/24 Orlando card and moving him in bout against @WonderboyMMA in Till's "hometown." — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

The UFC views 24-year-old Darren Till as a star. A fight and win over Wonder Boy may hotshot Till into a early title fight.