Mirko Cro Cop to Return to RIZIN in December and We’re Hyped
Mirko Cro Cop is back! No more beautiful words were ever spoken.
RIZIN GP2016無差別級王者のミルコ選手が一年振りにRIZINのリングに帰還します。 引退までの残り数試合、最も愛する日本のファンの前で闘う事を決断しました。 最後まで勝負論の有る試合がしたいと言うのがミルコの希望です。 引退に向けて動き出すミルコの最終章に注目して下さい！ #mirkocrocop #RIZINFF #RIZIN2017 The RIZIN GP 2016 winner Mirko Crocop will be returning to the RIZIN ring after a year. He has decided to fight in front of his beloved Japanese fans a few more times before he retires. He would like to continue to face meaningful opponents until he hangs his gloves. Keep an eye out for Mirko's final chapter.
It seems like the martial times are far from over for Croatia’s baddest man. Get the HGH and blood serums ready, because there ain’t no worries about USADA here.
We can only hope and dream of amazing head kick KOs this New Year’s Eve at RIZIN massive two day event. Cro Cop!!!