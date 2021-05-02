Yoel Romero Eye Injury, Next for Tyron Woodley, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Jiří Procházka is a problem in the light heavyweight division and last night proved it. During UFC Vegas 25, Jiri knocked out Dominick Reyes with an electrifying spinning back elbow. Immediately, Jiri became a contender to the light heavyweight championship, which is his long0time goal. As for the rest of the card? It was full of action from fighters with names who are uncommon to the casual eye. And with this rumor mill, we plan on eyeing up what we believe is the issue with the vision of Yoel Romero.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

Recently, Bellator announced that Yoel Romero would have to be pulled out of his light heavyweight Grand Prix match against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Bellator stated that Yoel didn’t pass medicals and wouldn’t be able to make the fight.

We’re being told that Romero’s current eye injury is in no correlation to the broken orbital suffered by Robert Whittaker back in 2018.

Furthermore, sources are telling us that Yoel currently sufferers from strabismus or tropia, AKA “wandering eye.”

Wandering eye is dangerous because it’s linked to damage to the retina. Or, muscles that control the eye, which can frequently be an early indicator of brain damage for a combat sports fighter, especially at 44 years old.

As for Tyron Woodley, it looks like he’s in no rush to return to fighting since entering free agency. Unless Woodley can quickly secure a boxing match against Jake Paul.

For now, it looks like Tyron will focus on the entertainment aspect of his career, primarily in the music industry.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates, follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram