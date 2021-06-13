Deiveson Figueiredo’s “Weird” Performance, Zabit Return, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

In the words of repeated UFC commercials, UFC 263 was mind-blowing. The night kicked off when Terrance McKinney landed a two-punch combination that cemented a victory in his UFC debut. Shortly after, he nearly experienced his first UFC injury due to celebrating. Leon Edwards established dominance over Nate Diaz, minus a 60-second wobbling scare at the end of the 5th round. Moreno slays the dragon, and Adesanya does what he always does to keep his title. Now, it’s time for the rumor mill to do its part to entertain.

Brandon Moreno deserved to win the UFC’s flyweight championship. However, fans were wondering what was up with Deiveson Figueiredo. According to some inside sources, Deiveson Figueiredo fought on fight night with lingering shoulder and knee issues. While we’re unsure exactly what the injuries were, perhaps they hindered his ability to fight to his potential.

Rumors also keep swirling about the return of Zabit Magomedsharipov. Once again, multiple sources tell us that once Zabit can finally have a successful surgery, he’ll come back to the sport of MMA. For now, he will use the extended time off to keep his name away from rankings and headlines so that he can focus on getting healthy and in total fitness.

