Conor McGregor Buying a Football Club, Doing Joe Rogan’s Podcast, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 27 was money. Suspense filled the card with the highest of highs and lows using an old company cliche. UFC lightweight Paul Felder hung up and gloves and delivered his retirement speech from the broadcast booth. Carla Esparza scored one of the most gentle TKO’s in the sport’s history, and Rob Font proved he belonged with the UFC’s elite. With elite status comes elite money, so that these elite rumors will feature none other than the Notorious Conor McGregor. Here’s what the rumor mill has in store for the Irishman.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

Some of our contacts have relayed some information that confirms Conor McGregor’s rumors of wanting to purchase a football team. To their anonymous knowledge, McGregor is looking to purchase Celtic FC, the #2 team in the Scottish Premier League.

Initially, Conor tweeted that he would like to purchase Manchester United. However, we’re being told that Conor would have a greater chance of owning Celtic because the team sells shares on the stock market. Currently, Dermot Desmond is the majority owner of the team with 2 million shares. But, McGregor’s popularity and deep pockets could have him become an influential board member.

McGregor is also allegedly scheduled to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience in the 4th quarter of the calendar year, said the source. Take that with a grain of salt.

