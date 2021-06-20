Rashad Evans Return, Gamebred FC Future, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 29 was one of those cards where fans would be upset if they accidentally fell asleep during the card. Khaos (if you know, you know), big knockouts, and a potential fight of the year candidate in Marlon Vera vs Davey Grant. Like always, the cards with lesser-known names tend to cause high levels of excitement. Similar to the rumor mill today, which is chaotic, to say the least.

As noted in the past, UFC legend Rashad Evans is planning to return to combat sports. However, we’re told that the likely scenario for his return will involve a boxing ring, not an MMA cage.

The main targets for Evans are currently Roy Jones Jr, a fight who Evans has always admired. As well as Anderson Silva, who just beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a split decision victory last night.

However, we’re also hearing the Silva could possibly be of interest to the Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bare knuckle MMA promotion started by Jorge Masvidal.

Sources tell us that a number of “relatively unknown gritty fighters” want the chance to face Silva, and the promotion is willing to do anything possible to make it happen.

