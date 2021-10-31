Conor McGregor’s Next Fight And More On The Sunday Rumor Mill

We are back for another round of MMA rumors this Halloween.

There is one rumor in particular that is very eye-catching. Conor McGregor is targeted to make his return next Spring, however from our sources, it’s not Max Holloway, who teased the matchup earlier this week. There is another familiar face that is in mind for the return of the Mac.

Sunday MMA Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

One hot topic this week has been Nate Diaz. It was revealed earlier this month that Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract. UFC boss Dana White isn’t exactly certain that the Stockton-native will resign with his fight home or move somewhere else in search for more money. This next fight could be the last for Diaz in the promotion. So, naturally the UFC wants it to be a mega-fight that will be worth their while. And you can not get bigger than Conor McGregor. Sources tell us that the storied trilogy between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is targeted to happen in February/March 2022.

Brett Johns is rumored to be the backup for James Gallagher vs. Patchy Mix in the co-main event of Bellator 270. Johns will be on standby in case anyone pulls out of the bantamweight fight.

