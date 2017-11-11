Pic: Yahoo Sports reports Conor McGregor was arrested at his hotel then deletes it

So how is your weekend going Conor McGregor? What the fook happened to MMA’s biggest star?

Mystic Mac’s weekend to honey to do list so far is wild.

Attend Bellator as a fan? Check.

Jump into the cage over the body of a KO’d fighter? Check.

Push a referee? Check.

Stockton Slap someone who works for the athletic commission or Bellator? Check.

All Conor McGregor needs to do is get arrested and have someone say the N-word on camera? Can he do it? Did Mac just change the to-do-list game?

Yahoo Sports deleted their “arrested at hotel story”, so here’s video of Team McGregor maybe tossing out racial slurs?