Colby Covington Says ‘Coward’ Kamaru Usman Has ‘Gotten Worse’ Since They Fought

Over the weekend, Colby Covington saw his rival, Kamaru Usman, score a third defense of the welterweight title. Not only was Colby not impressed, but he thinks things have gotten worse for the champ since changing champs.

It would be a bit of an understatement to say that Covington and Usman do not like each other. Their beef has spilled over into altercations outside of the cage, before they eventually locked horns in the Octagon.

Their fight at UFC 245 would become an instant classic, with the judges having it dead even going into the fifth round. Ultimately, Usman would get the TKO finish shortly before the end of the fight, defending his title for the first time.

Colby Covington Says Kamaru Usman Has Gotten Worse

Since their fight, Colby Covington went on to beat former champion Tyron Woodley, while Kamaru Usman fought Jorge Masvidal. Then, most recently, the champ got a third title defense by battering Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

However Colby was not impressed with what he saw from Kamaru on Saturday night. Speaking in a recent interview, he made it clear that he thinks Usman has gotten worse since changing his training camps after they fought in 2019.

“I think that looks like a guy really primed to get knocked out his next fight, and I want to be the one to deliver it. He looks a little chinny,” Covington said. “(Burns), he’s an oversized midget, man. He’s a 155-er getting knocked out by 155-ers. The guy’s nothing, and that guy came out and dropped you and almost finished you in the first round? You got lucky to get out of that that he fell on his back and just sat there for five minutes and let you recover. “Besides that, I didn’t see anything special. I see a guy that’s gotten worse. He changed camps and he looks like a different fighter in the worst way. He looks like he’s declined in his progression. So, he looks like a guy I’m ready to expose to the world, and I want to show them Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington 2.0.”

Demanding A Rematch

Of course, given the way things went in their first fight, it is no surprise that Colby Covington wants a second crack at Kamaru Usman. In fact, he thinks that Usman is a coward for not wanting to take that fight, calling for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal instead.

“It’s hilarious, Marty Fakenewsman is a complete coward. If I had a win over him the way he has a win over me, I would want to run that back right away. “You know you didn’t beat me, and the fans know that night in that arena, and everybody around the world knew that that was a bulls—t stoppage, a bulls—t fight, and there’s still a lot of stones that are unturned. “So, there’s a lot of unfinished business. He just knows what presents him the hardest challenge, and that’s me. He’s looking for an easy payday, he’s looking for the Street Judas Masvidal because he knows he’s washed up. That fight goes the same way every single time, guys.”

Colby Covington Wanted To Spank Jorge Masvidal On Father’s Day

Kamaru Usman called for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal after UFC 258, and Gamebred seems down. This was strange to Colby Covington, who has been trying to get a fight with Masvidal for several months.

He says that Jorge is scared to fight him, because he knows how that fight would go. In fact, Colby says the UFC offered Jorge a ton of money and a gig on TUF to get the fight, but he still refused.

“In my words, which is the truth, and Dana White and everybody over at the UFC can attest to this, he’s scared of me. He’s afraid,” Covington explained. “He doesn’t want to get embarrassed in front of the whole world. He knows how this matchup goes. He’d be willing to lose to anybody else but me. “The UFC offered him a seven figure payday, an Ultimate Fighter gig, this heated rivalry you know? The only reason I wanted to fight Jorge ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal, we got a vendetta and it needs to be settled.”

Covington explained that he is fine without the fight now, and not going back in the rankings. Although he explained that the UFC was targeting this fight for around Father’s Day, before Jorge refused to accept the bout.

“After he turned down (a fight offer for) January, they were like ‘Okay let’s do the Ultimate Fighter. We can start taping in May and you guys can be the pay-per-view main event at the end of it, in June,'” Covington said. “That would have been perfect because I am Jorge Masvidal’s father. I know Father’s Day is in June, so it would have been a two-for-one special. I would have beat his ass, spanked my little son, and I would’ve gotten a Happy Father’s Day.”

Who do you want to see Colby Covington face off against next?