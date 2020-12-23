Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Is ‘In Hiding’ Because ‘He Doesn’t Want To Get Embarassed’

Fans have been dying to see friends-turned-rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal lock horns in the Octagon. Recently Colby gave an update on the negotiations for that fight, while discussing the possibility of them coaching The Ultimate Fighter against each other.

To his credit, it seems that Covington has been pushing hard to get the fight with Masvidal for a while. While at times it is unclear just how serious their beef is, it has left people wanting to see them fight either way. Having the BMF take on someone who runs their mouth is about as good as it gets, in terms of capitalizing on an intriguing storyline, so the demand for this fight has never been higher.

Colby Covington Says Jorge Masvidal Is Hiding

With Colby Covington not having fought since beating Tyron Woodley in September, and Jorge Masvidal not fighting since his title losing bid against Kamaru Usman in July, fans have been wondering what the holdup is on booking these guys to fight. According to Colby, the problem is strictly on the end of Gamebred. Speaking in a recent interview, he maintains his stance that the reason Jorge has not accepted the fight is because he knows how it will go, so he is hiding.

“I’ve wanted the fight since day one,” Covington said. “Everybody knows that, Dana White knows that. I was on board ever since I finished Woodley. And we’re talking about Tyron Woodley who is levels above Street Judas Masvidal. He’s accomplished way more than Street Judas Masvidal, he won a real world title. Tyron Woodley was a real world champion. The only thing that Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley are similar in, is they both are paying their alimony and child support payments. That’s the only thing they have in common. Besides that, Tyron Woodley is a way better fighter. “There’s a reason that Street Judas Masvidal is ducking me,” Covington continued. “He had a lot to say before guys. He was saying in the gym that he wanted to fight me on sight, he wanted to go out in the Publix parking lot, he was telling Dana White in a show in LA, when DC was fighting Stipe, that he was ready to fight backstage and that he wanted to fight me there. Where’s he at now guys? Now he’s nowhere to be found. Now he’s going to get paid seven figures. He’s going to get all this money to go fight in the Octagon, and now he’s going to have somebody to pay his hospital bills, the UFC after I’m done with him. So where is this guy? He’s the so-called BMF. You all believe he’s the BMF, I don’t even know what that means. All it means is Broke and Mediocre Fighter. The guy’s a joke. He’s got double digit losses, he’s a complete bum. There’s a reason he doesn’t want to fight me: because he’s experienced this fight before He knows how this fight plays out, and he doesn’t want to get embarrassed in front of the whole world, so he’s in hiding right now.”

That being said, Colby Covington did say that he was officially approached by the UFC for the fight. He says that he agreed to it verbally a few weeks after beating Tyron Woodley. However he is hearing that the UFC is waiting on Jorge to agree to the fight.

“The last time I talked to (Hunter Campbell) and Dana, they just said they’ve got to get Jorge on board, and get him to sign” Covington explained. “They said it’s going to be a tough task because he doesn’t want to fight (me). They pretty much told me that he plain and simple told them that he doesn’t like the style matchup. You’re in the UFC, you claim to want to be the best in the world, and you don’t like a style matchup? Like what is this, the Real Divas of Atlanta? What are we doing? I thought we were in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, not the Ultimate Feelings Championship. That’s why he’s never been an Ultimate Fighting Champion, he’s only been a Broke and Mediocre Fighting Champion.”

Colby vs Jorge On TUF

While there has been no headway on a fight announcement between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, there have been some interesting rumors. With the return of The Ultimate Fighter, word on the street was that the UFC was looking to have these rivals serve as coaches for the show’s big return. According to Colby, he says that there is no official offer on doing this, but that the UFC could still be interested in doing it.

“Nothing official,” Covington said. “I’m game for whatever. I’d like to fight sooner, that’d be awesome. I love making money, I love fighting, and love proving people wrong, and shutting the doubters up, but the buildup to that fight would be nice too. It’s a big buildup and it’s a massive fight that they can sell. It’s going to be comedy the whole time. I’m just going to be saying truth in Judas’s face. I know a lot of deep secrets about him, and all the skeletons that he has in his closet. I think it would be good drama for reality tv, and the fans and people would love it, but that’s in UFC’s court if they want to offer that coaching position.”

Would you be interested in seeing Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal coaching TUF together? How would their fight go down?