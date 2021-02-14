UFC 258 Results: Kamaru Usman Stops Gilbert Burns In The Third Round! (Highlights)

The main event of the evening is upon us in Las Vegas, Nevada. Submission artist turned action fighter Gilbert Burns (19-3) gets his first UFC title shot. Against him, his former teammate and the reigning, defending welterweight champion of the world Kamaru Usman (17-1).

Round 1

Burns takes the center of the cage immediately and lands a leg kick. Big right hand lands for Burns, he knocks Usman off balance. Usman gets back to his feet but eats another right hand. Usman lands a head kick and knocks Burns off balance. Usman seems content to probe at Burns with kicks and not engage on the ground. Nice right hand on the ground lands for Usman after a few hard leg kicks. Nice left hand lands for Burns but Usman comeback with a low kick. Burns land a low kick of his own followed by a right hand. Usman lands a couple of beautiful jabs. High kick nearly lands for Burns. Nice right hand lands for Burns as the round ends.

10-9 Burns

Round 2

Burns takes the center of the cage once again. Usman’s jab lands once more, Burns lands a leg kick and another one. Nice right hand gets through for Burns. Usman lands another jab but eats a leg kick for his efforts. Burns lands a big overhand right. Big right hand lands for Usman, he wobbles Burns. Burns attempts a takedown but fails. Usman lands a one-two and pushes Burns back. Jab by Usman sits Burns down. Nice right hand lands for Burns. Usman lands a leg kick and defends a takedown as the round ends.

10-9 Usman

Round 3

Usman knocks Burns down with a right hand and follows him on the ground. Usman lands some heavy ground and pound and it is all over!

Official results: Kamaru Usman defeats Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO (0:34)

Check out the highlights below!

MY GOODNESS! The champ smells blood in the water 😳 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/POk5EsdvND — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Win or lose, the chase for the belt means everything 🏆 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/oO8wWVl0Lh — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Once friends, then foes. Usman & Burns embrace at the conclusion on #UFC258 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uwPdtWQfHT — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021