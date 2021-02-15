Jorge Masvidal Claps Back At Kamaru Usman’s UFC 258 Post-Fight Callout: ‘Who Is This Guy Fooling?’

After he got the third defense of his welterweight title on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman demanded a rematch against Jorge Masvidal. Now the BMF champ responds, and he does not seem impressed.

Masvidal and Usman fought last year, on relatively short notice after Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw from his title fight. The bout ended up being a lackluster affair, with the champ controlling Jorge against the cage for the majority of five rounds.

Since then, Usman went on to finally face off against Burns, with the bout taking place over the weekend. This was a very different fight, with Kamaru bouncing back from being hurt to win by third round TKO.

Jorge Masvidal Fires Back

After the contest, Kamaru Usman got on the microphone to call for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. He promised that this time things would be more exciting, and that the BMF champ would end up in a coffin by the end of the fight.

However it seems that Jorge is not exactly convinced that this is the case. Taking to Twitter shortly after the callout, he responded to Usman by questioning his ability to do anything other than foot stomp him to another decision.

“Game plan to putting me in a “coffin” hug and toe stomp who is this guy fooling? He ’s”

The comment about the nose seems to also be in reference to the fact that Usman left his fight with Masvidal with a broken nose. Although he claims that it was Justin Gaethje who broke the nose, in training before the fight.

It seems like there is mixed feelings about these two fighting again within the MMA community, given the way the first bout went. Not to mention that Jorge has not fought since that bout, not really earning another crack at UFC gold.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have a rematch?