Tito Ortiz Misses Weight For Anderson Silva Fight, Holyfield vs Belfort Official

This weekend has no UFC event, but combat sports fans are not going to be completely starved for content. This is the weigh-in results for this weekend’s Triller card, featuring Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz.

There is a lot of concern about this Triller event’s main event between a 58-year old Holyfield, and a testosterone fueled Belfort. In fact, the promotion had to commission shop to find a state that would actually sanction the bout, eventually winding up in Florida.

Because of how insane the main event is, it has actually made the boxing bout between Silva and Ortiz seem more normal. The 195lb contest will be the second boxing outing for Anderson, after his UFC release, while Tito will be making his boxing debut and fighting for the first time since his failed political run.

Triller: Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort Weigh-In Results

The fighters took to the scales on Friday afternoon, to make weight for their boxing matches on Saturday night. This card is made up of a total of just four bouts, so only eight athletes had to weigh-in.

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort both made the heavyweight limit for their contest, with Vitor looking jacked as expected. However Tito Ortiz came in five pounds over the limit for his fight with Anderson Silva, causing concern about the fight happening, given Anderson’s recent comments.

UPDATE: According to reports, while disappointed in Tito for missing the weight, Anderson is going to accept the fight anyway.

Here are the full weigh-in results for this Triller card:

Evander Holyfield (225.4lb) vs Vitor Belfort (206.2lb)

Anderson Silva (192.6lb) vs Tito Ortiz ( 200lb )

) David Haye (211.5lb) vs Joe Fournier (195.5lb)

Andy Vences (129.4lb) vs Jono Carroll (130lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

Vitor Belfort – 206.2 lbs

Evander Holyfield – 225.4 lbs Both in shape and ready for tomorrow nights @triller fight club PPV main event. (📽@TheMacLife) pic.twitter.com/FRgWQWzJcP — JmagStats (@jmagstats) September 10, 2021

Tito Ortiz tried but fell short of reaching the 195-pound limit for his fight with Anderson Silva. #TrillerFightClub | Weigh-in results: https://t.co/GDK3lc418y pic.twitter.com/0tiHrmrP7g — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 10, 2021

Anderson Silva stepped on the scale well under the 195-pound limit for his fight with Tito Ortiz.#TrillerFightClub | Weigh-in results: https://t.co/GDK3lc418y pic.twitter.com/VQEmfsHxK3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 10, 2021

Here's the final face off between the legend Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — a heavyweight clash that has garnered much attention over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/iLqA5QGuYC — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 10, 2021

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz face off for the final time ahead of their boxing match tomorrow night. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/DAISYlxFwJ — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 10, 2021