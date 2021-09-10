Skip to Content

Tito Ortiz Misses Weight For Anderson Silva Fight, Holyfield vs Belfort Official

Complete weigh-in results for the Triller event featuring Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz

This weekend has no UFC event, but combat sports fans are not going to be completely starved for content. This is the weigh-in results for this weekend’s Triller card, featuring Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz.

There is a lot of concern about this Triller event’s main event between a 58-year old Holyfield, and a testosterone fueled Belfort. In fact, the promotion had to commission shop to find a state that would actually sanction the bout, eventually winding up in Florida.

Because of how insane the main event is, it has actually made the boxing bout between Silva and Ortiz seem more normal. The 195lb contest will be the second boxing outing for Anderson, after his UFC release, while Tito will be making his boxing debut and fighting for the first time since his failed political run.

Triller: Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort Weigh-In Results

The fighters took to the scales on Friday afternoon, to make weight for their boxing matches on Saturday night. This card is made up of a total of just four bouts, so only eight athletes had to weigh-in.

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort both made the heavyweight limit for their contest, with Vitor looking jacked as expected. However Tito Ortiz came in five pounds over the limit for his fight with Anderson Silva, causing concern about the fight happening, given Anderson’s recent comments.

UPDATE: According to reports, while disappointed in Tito for missing the weight, Anderson is going to accept the fight anyway.

Here are the full weigh-in results for this Triller card:

  • Evander Holyfield (225.4lb) vs Vitor Belfort (206.2lb)
  • Anderson Silva (192.6lb) vs Tito Ortiz (200lb)
  • David Haye (211.5lb) vs Joe Fournier (195.5lb)
  • Andy Vences (129.4lb) vs Jono Carroll (130lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

