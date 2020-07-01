MMA legend Vitor Belfort is expected to make his debut in Asian promotion ONE Championships. Ahead of this debut, he is looking super jacked, suspiciously so for someone of his age.

When Vitor first signed with the UFC way back in 1997, he was already a phenomenal athlete, hence the nickname “The Phenom.” However going through a bit of a skid, he would go through something of a career resurgence, circa 2013, and start landing some brutal knockouts. This was attributed to the fact that he was allowed to use Testosterone Replacement Therapy at the time, before it was banned in the UFC. Following this ban, his career (and his physique) suffered accordingly.

TRT Vitor Belfort Is Back?

Initially, Vitor Belfort retired officially in 2018, after a loss to Lyoto Machida. However he announced last year that he was coming out of retirement to compete in ONE Championships, an organization that has less strict drug testing policies compared to the UFC. Although he has yet to announce a date or location for this debut, he has been training hard for it. A recent update to his Instagram sees the 43-year old in the best shape he has been in for a long time.

“2 workout of the day!” Vitor said in the post. “The devil has no feelings, that’s why he don’t care about your feelings, he only acts in your head, because only the head governs, not your feelings.”

It is known that Vitor Belfort will be facing heavyweight fighter Alain Ngalani, whenever he makes his debut. It is safe to say that, with his body flowing with testosterone, he will be able to make that heavyweight line, while not giving up too much size. The real question becomes, even with the TRT, has age and a long career of fighting finally caught up to him?