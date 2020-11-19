It turns out Anderson Silva is in fact released from the UFC.

MMA Fighting reported Thursday that Silva — who recently suffered a fourth-round TKO defeat to Uriah Hall in what was expected to be his last fight with the promotion — was no longer a UFC fighter.

UFC president Dana White would later inform TMZ that wasn’t the case as Silva was still contracted to the promotion with one fight remaining on his deal but was essentially retired.

However, White corrected himself soon after stating Silva is in fact released from his contract and is free to pursue his career elsewhere — though he hoped that wouldn’t be the case.

12:50 PM PT — Dana White tells TMZ Sports he was mistaken earlier — confirming Anderson Silva HAS been released from his UFC contract and is free to pursue his fighting career elsewhere.

That said, Dana does not think Anderson should continue — pointing out he’s lost 8 of his last 9 fights.

White tells us Silva is a lock for the UFC Hall of Fame and he wishes Anderson the best moving forward.

