Anderson Silva Impresses In Boxing Return, Wins Split Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (Highlights)

A boxing match between Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is taking place now (Saturday, June 19, 2021).

Round 1

Chavez takes control of the center of the ring. Silva throws some jabs before Chavez lands a body shot. Silva blitzes forward with a combo. Chavez partially lands a right before landing a nice left hook.

Round 2

Silva jabs early on. Chavez continues to aim for the body. Silva lands to the body while blitzing forward. Silva starts to dance and get loose. Silva starts to land some shots but Chavez eats them. A Silva jab gets through Chavez’s guard. Chavez starts to throw strikes but is clinched by Silva.

Round 3

Chavez starts to bring the action. Silva gets aggressive in response but doesn’t land much. Chavez lands a jab. Silva is having fun. He slips a left hook from Chavez. Chavez lands a body shot and starts to land. Silva is eating shots and being a showman by challenging Chavez to throw more.

Round 4

Silva lands a nice uppercut. He starts to throw more but Chavez slips them all. Silva throws some jabs. Chavez lands a hook. Both fighters are inside fighting. Silva lands a good jab after some body shots. Silva lands another jab on Chavez and catches him with a left.

Round 5

Silva continues to put the pressure. Silva is doing much better than Chavez these last few rounds as he connects to the body. Chavez lands a nice right but Silva eats it. Chavez is showing some fatigue. Silva is connecting a lot more frequently. Chavez lands a nice right before they clinch to end the round.

Round 6

Silva continues to take control of the fight. Chavez is pinned against the ropes. Silva is okay to fight in the pocket. Silva eats a left but lands more than Chavez during that sequence. Silva is winning this fight right now.

Round 7

Silva continues to be the more active fighter as Chavez shells up. Chavez lands a jab. They momentarily clinch up. Chavez lands a left and starts to get more aggressive towards the end of the round. However, Silva is fine as he keeps slipping.

Round 8

Final round as Silva looks the more fresher fighter. Silva continues to move great and throw strikes. Chavez targets the body but he isn’t being active enough. Chavez is bleeding from a cut. Chavez lands a nice body combo but it’s too late.

Official result: Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 77-75).

Check out the highlights below:

Anderson Silva is about to box JCC Jr. on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/GGkc7QlQlA — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva sure looks comfortable in a boxing ring 👀 The Spider is showboating against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/WBZUJyyiYV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!pic.twitter.com/NUCXuymmfr — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 20, 2021

Lots of respect from Canelo for Anderson. pic.twitter.com/IRQtUYRrix — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 20, 2021